Security minister calls out Reform’s ‘pattern of racist and misogynistic’ views

Security minister Tom Tugendhat has hit out at a “pattern of racist and misogynistic views” within Reform UK.

Campaigners for Nigel Farage’s party Reform UK in the Clacton seat in Essex he hopes to win were recorded by an undercover journalist from Channel 4 making racist comments, including about the Prime Minister who is of Indian descent.

Mr Tugendhat said it was just the latest incident involving candidates or activists associated with Reform.

He told Times Radio on Saturday (29 June): “There’s many decent people vote for every political party and there’s many decent people who will vote for Reform.

“But what we’re trying to do is to remind people, to try to make clear to people, what it is that Reform really is.”