Dozens of migrants were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday by an Italian NGO ship.

As many as 59 people, including 17 children and one pregnant woman, were pulled to safety by the boat, which is run by the RESQ charity.

The migrants were sailing on a wooden boat in international waters, having left 24 hours earlier from Libya, according to AP.

Those rescued came from a number of different countries including Syria, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt, Yemen, Nigeria, Libya, Gambia and the Ivory Coast.

