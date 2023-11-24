IDF footage appears to show released hostages entering Israel

Footage from the Israel Defence Force (IDF) appears to show released Hamas hostages entering Israeli territory on Friday 24 November.

The Red Cross convoy carried 24 hostages as part of the pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Around 50 hostages are expected to be freed in return for 150 Palestinians, should the four-day ceasefire hold.

The IDF said in a statement that the hostages will “be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families.”