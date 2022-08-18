Results day: Education secretary reveals he had ‘shockingly awful’ A-levels

James Cleverly has revealed that he received “shockingly awful” A-level results as the first teenagers to sit their exams since the pandemic receive their grades.

The education secretary said that he was accepted into the British Army whilst at sixth form, but “stopped” working and his exam results reflected the amount of effort he put in.

Though this year’s grades are expected to be lower than in 2021, Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses.

Sign up for our newsletters.