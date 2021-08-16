Only weeks ago, President Biden told the American people that the Taliban would not take over Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of US troops.

When asked if the Taliban's takeover was "inevitable", Biden said: "No, it is not because you have the Afghan troops, [you] have 300,00 well-equipped, as well-equipped as any army in the world, and an Air Force, against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable."

"The likelihood there is going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely," he added.

The country’s capital city of Kabul was breached yesterday as scores fled.