Desperate Afghans have been filmed climbing onto a US air force plane as crowds of people attempt to flee the Taliban.

The jarring scenes, filmed in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, captured swarms of citizens chasing the plane as it began driving down the runway.

A group of young men are seen climbing onto the plane’s wheels and undersides of its wings hoping to flee the city now overrun by militant Taliban forces.

Other videos, seen by the Independent, appear to capture bodies falling off the plane after it had reached altitude.

It comes after crowds were filmed swarming Kabul Airport.