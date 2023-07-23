Tourists evacuated by boat from Rhodes as wildfire rages on Greek island

A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.

About 2,000 people, including tourists, were evacuated by sea, fire department spokesman Yannis Artopios said Saturday evening.

He added that all visitors had been evacuated without incident.

Three coast guard vessels, an army lifeboat, a special forces inflatable craft and 30 private sailboats helped with the evacuation.

Footage shows people waiting on a beach with wildfires in the background shortly after midnight, while the flames could also be seen raging in videos shared from the boat.