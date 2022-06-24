Former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood declared today (24 June) he hoped the sentencing of Rikki Neave’s murderer, James Watson, will give the little boy’s family “some peace”.

Mr Fullwood added: “Rikki was a six-year-old little boy… who was cruelly taken in the most horrendous of circumstances.”

The young boy was murdered in 1994 by James Watson (age 13 at the time), a few minutes’ walk from his home in Peterborough.

Mr Watson was jailed for life and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 years at the Old Bailey after he was found guilty in April of murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.