Rishi Sunak is "literally the worst person" to be leading the country, Sir Chris Bryant told Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 28 June.

The Labour MP accused the prime minister of presiding over the "biggest fall in living standards in our history" in the House of Commons.

Sir Chris's comments came after fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest level since the aftermath of Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget in the autumn, when her government attempted to push through unfunded tax cuts and spooked the markets.