Keir Starmer says Tories 'always clobber working people' during PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the Conservatives for “always clobbering working people” after Rishi Sunak was forced to delay housing reforms amid significant pushback from within his party.

The prime minister set back planning reforms as Tory MPs demanded an end to the target of building 300,000 homes a year.

Almost 50 backbenchers and former cabinet ministers have signed an amendment that would ban councils from considering targets when dealing with planning applications.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 23 November, the Labour leader accused Mr Sunak of “killing off the dream of home ownership.”

