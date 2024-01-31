Speaker Lindsay Hoyle tells off Sunak before calling Starmer ‘prime minister’ - again

This is the moment Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is mistakenly called “prime minister” by the Speaker of the House of Commons - again.

Lindsay Hoyle made the mistake during a heated Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (31 January), having made the same gaffe just three weeks ago.

Mr Hoyle addressed MPs, including Rishi Sunak, over their behaviour in Parliament, as he pleaded for people to act accordingly, stating those who had been watching previously had struggled to hear what had been said.

He added: “It is not good.”

He then turned to Sir Keir, addressing him as “prime minister”.