Nadine Dorries defends her attack on Rishi Sunak’s ‘expensive’ clothing

Nadine Dorries has defended her attack on Rishi Sunak’s expensive clothing, suggesting that she “stands by” her comments.

The culture secretary also said she had warned that a Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson would “unleash the hounds of hell”.

“Well, you know, I made my comments and I stand by my comments,” Ms Dorries said.

“It’s about judgement and it’s about who voters can relate to and who voters think have walked in their shoes and understand their lives,” she added, before throwing her support behind Liz Truss.

