Rishi Sunak reveals his go-to Nando’s order with surprise dish on the list

Rishi Sunak has revealed his go-to Nando’s order - and it includes a helping of broccoli.

The prime minister revealed his preferred dish is half a chicken, medium spiced, with chips and broccoli, declaring: “It’s good broccoli.”

Mr Sunak spoke about his peri-peri chicken restaurant order when he was quizzed by a girl’s team at Wantage Town FC on Monday (3 June).

The football team, made up of players between 12 and 15 years old, also asked Mr Sunak his favourite club, which he replied was Southampton.