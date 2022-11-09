Bizarre moment Rishi Sunak is reminded to stand up and respond in PMQs

Rishi Sunak appeared to be reminded by cabinet ministers sitting beside him at Prime Minister’s Questions to stand up to respond to Sir Keir Starmer.

After the Labour leader pressed the prime minister on the appointment of Sir Gavin Williamson to a ministerial role despite him facing bullying allegations, ministers including Penny Mordaunt and Dominic Raab looked to Rishi Sunak to stand up and answer.

Mr Sunak quickly looked in the direction of speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle before rising from his seat to the despatch box.

