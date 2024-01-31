Rishi Sunak takes Wikipedia swipe at Rachel Reeves over tax cuts

Rishi Sunak took a swipe at Rachel Reeves during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 31 January.

The Prime Minister and Keir Starmer were going back and forth over tax cuts in the Commons when he brought up the Shadow Chancellor’s comments.

“In Davos she said she did back tax cuts, but back here in Westminster, she called them a ‘scorched earth policy’,” he said towards her.

He followed up the remark with a jibe, saying: “She obviously can’t decide which Wikipedia page to copy this week.”

Mr Sunak was likely referring to her 2023 book ‘The Women Who Made Modern Economics’ which was found to have plagiarised paragraphs from Wikipedia.