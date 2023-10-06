Rishi Sunak says Russia’s attack on Ukrainian supermarket shows Putin’s ‘barbarity’

Rishi Sunak has said Russia’s attack on a Ukrainiansupermarket, which has killed 49 people, including a six-year-old boy, shows Putin’s ‘barbarity’

The Russian strike targeted a supermarket in eastern Ukraine in the village of Hroza.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Sunak said: “It just illustrates Russia’s barbarity and President Putin can say all he likes.

“There is one person responsible for all of this illegal unprovoked war and it is him and he should stop. That’s why the UK has been steadfast in supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so.”