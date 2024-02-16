Sunak pays tribute after death of Navalny: ‘Fiercest advocate for Russian democracy’

Rishi Sunak has paid tribute to Alexei Navalny after the prominent Putin critic reportedly died in prison on Friday, 16 February.

The UK Prime Minister posted to X, formerly Twitter, and said: “This is terrible news.

“As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.

“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy.”

Moscow’s federal prison service said in a statement that the politician, 47, felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.