Rishi Sunak asked most important political question - Why are his trousers so short?

Rishi Sunak laughed as he was asked perhaps one of the most important political questions - Why are his trousers so short?

A clip of the prime minister interviewing Gordan Ramsay went viral in 2021 as millions were drawn to the shortness of his trousers as he sat down.

Mr Sunak’s bespoke tailor, Henry Herbert, defended his fashion style, telling The Independent it “was more professional”.

This time the length of the prime minister’s trousers was brought up by The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole during an interview on Wednesday (3 April).

Mr Sunak said: “Well I don’t think they are that short.”

Pushed on whether he thought his style was trendy, he added: “I tend not to like lots of baggy, baggy stuff at the bottom of my ankle.”