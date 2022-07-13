RMT announce July rail strike after 'paltry' offer from Network Rail

Fresh strike action has been announced by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union following talks.

The union has rejected a "paltry" offer from Network Rail, and has announced a 24-hour strike for 27 July over job security, pay, and working conditions.

"The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives", RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

