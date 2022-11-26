Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow has criticised the government as a £50m fund promised by the government to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease is yet to reach scientists.

Burrow revealed he had been diagnosed with the disease in 2019, which kills six people every day.

“I’m sorry but this Tory government has blood on their hands,” he told the BBC, after the MND Association revealed there could be a cure, but there’s no money to find out.

However, the government maintains it’s still committed to spending the funds.

