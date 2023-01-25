Andrew Tate makes first public comments since arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate made his first public comments on his human trafficking and rape charges since his arrest in Romania.

The controversial online influencer was being brought in for more questioning by anti-organised crime prosecutors as he spoke to reporters.

“They know we have done nothing wrong,” he said as he was escorted inside a building, adding “the case file is completely empty.”

After being asked if his arrest was “unjust,” he replied: “Of course it’s unjust, there’s no justice in Romania unfortunately.”

The 36-year-old and his brother have been in custody since 29 December.

