Meghan Markle snubbed by woman in crowd at Windsor walkabout

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be snubbed by a member of the public as she greeted crowds outside Windsor castle.

Footage shows a woman looking down as Meghan Markle smiles at her, with another appearing to turn her head away as the she passed by.

Meghan, along with Prince Harry, and the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate, visited the castle’s gates to view the floral tributes offered by the public after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The royals spoke to members of the public, shaking hands and thanking well-wishers.

