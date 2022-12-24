Care home reduced to rubble after fire kills 22 people

At least twenty-two people have died dead after a fire at an unregistered care home in Russia.

The fire broke out at a two-storey wooden building at the private nursing home in the city of Kemerovo, Siberia on Friday December 23, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

Footage captures firefighters inspecting the rubble and the remaining shell of the building.

Many homes for the elderly operate without authorisation in Russia, meaning they are considered private property and not subject to inspections.

Sign up for our newsletters.