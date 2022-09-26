Russia shooting: Seven children dead after gunman opens fire in school

Russian authorities have confirmed that 13 people, including seven children, were killed in a shooting at a school in Izhevsk on Monday, 26 September.

The attack on the school also injured 21 people, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, which also revealed the gunman was wearing a black t-shirt with "Nazi symbols."

Udmurtia’s governor said the suspect broke into the school, and eventually turned the gun on himself.

Izhevsk is around 600 miles east of Moscow.

