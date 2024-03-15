Moment woman sets fire to voting booth in Moscow district where Navalny lived

Watch the moment a woman sets fire to a voting booth at a polling station in Moscow's Maryino district, where late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny used to live.

The footage has been verified by Reuters as floor tiles, roof and doors match file imagery of the building.

Moscow's Investigative Committee also confirmed the incident, saying a criminal case has been opened.

If charged the woman may face a maximum punishment of five years in jail.

Voters began to cast their ballots across Russia’s 11 time zones on Friday 15 March, the start of a three-day presidential election.