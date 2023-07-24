Windows have been smashed on a high-rise building in Moscow in what the Kremlin has called a drone strike on Monday, 24 July.

Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” attack on the capital city.

Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two non-residential buildings were hit at around 4am (10am GMT). (0100 GMT), adding that there was no “serious damage or casualties.”

Sobyanin added that there was no “serious damage or casualties.”

Further footage shows smashed windows on a building close to the Russian Defence Ministry.