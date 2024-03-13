Leonid Volkov, a close ally to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was attacked outside his house in Lithuania on Tuesday 12 March.

The critic of Vladimir Putin was left with a broken arm and multiple injuries after being beaten with a hammer and sprayed with tear gas.

He alleged that the attack was carried out by agents of the Russian president.

Photos shared by his wife on social media show the extent of Mr Volkov’s injuries.

Despite the attack, he has vowed to continue his struggle against Putin.