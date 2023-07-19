The head of MI6 Sir Richard Moore has urged Russians appalled by the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to “join hands with us” and spy for the UK to help end the bloodshed.

Sir Richard Moore used a rare public speech to reveal that “many” have already taken this step since Russia’s full-scale invasion was launched 18 months ago.

Speaking at the British Embassy, he said: “There are many Russians today who are silently appalled by the sight of their armed forces pulverising Ukrainian cities, expelling innocent families from their homes and kidnapping thousands of children.”