Chess robot grabs and breaks seven-year-old boy’s finger

A chess-playing robot grabbed and broke the finger of a seven-year-old boy during a match at the Moscow Open last week.

Footage shows the boy’s finger being pinched by the robotic arm for several seconds, before a woman and three men rush in freeing the boy from the machine’s grip.

Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, confirmed the incident took place on Tuesday 19 July, adding that the robot had played many previous exhibitions without upset.

“This is of course bad,” Mr Lazarev said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.