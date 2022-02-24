Russian military vehicles moved across the Crimea border on Thursday morning (today) after Vladimir Putin launched a major military assault on Ukraine.

A video shared by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shows tanks and other vehicles moving military equipment through Crimea, shortly before Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law across the European country.

The CCTV emerged after Putin’s pre-dawn TV address, where he claimed that Russia does not plan to occupy its neighbour, but said Moscow’s response would be “instant” if anyone tried to stop the action.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.