Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says the escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia has reached a critical point.

Western officials have said the Russian president was planning multiple attacks on Ukraine’s borders as well as a capture of Kiev.

At least 60 per cent of Russia’s ground troops, half of its air force, and a significant proportion of its special forces will take part in an invasion on a massive scale, with a Kremlin-backed regime installed if successful in occupying the capital city, they claimed.

