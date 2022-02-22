Russia’s ambassador to the UK has criticised British diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine crisis, claiming the Government has offered nothing to resolve the dispute.

Andrei Kelin launched the attack on Liz Truss on Monday and also suggested Boris Johnson is being eclipsed by counterparts from France and Germany.

"I see no UK role in search of a constructive solution," Mr Kelin said.

His comments came after Emmanuel Macron brokered a potential summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in an attempt to avoid war in eastern Europe.

