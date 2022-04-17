Russia releases video claiming to show sunken Moskva crew meeting with naval chief

Russia has released a video that claims to show crew of the sunken Moskva warship, including the captain who was said to have been killed, meeting with a naval chief.

The nation’s defence ministry announced last week that the Moskva had sunk on stormy seas after a fire caused by exploding ammunition, while Ukraine said it had sunk the ship with two missiles.

After a virtual Moscow news blackout lead to speculation that hundreds had perished, footage released on Saturday shows naval chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov addressing crew in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

