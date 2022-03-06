Poland’s foreign minister has warned of a “humanitarian crisis on an unimaginable scale” as a result of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Zbigniew Rau added that Vladimir Putin’s attack has “already transformed Europe and its sense of security”.

“Our priority is organising effective aid for hundreds of thousands, and soon to be millions, of refugees,” he said.

“We have already received up to 700,000 refugees and we will continue to do so for everyone that needs it, regardless of nationality, race or religious belief.”

