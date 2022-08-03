Ukraine: First grain shipment since Russia's invasion reaches Turkey

A ship carrying grain from Ukraine has passed through the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey, in the first shipment since Russia began its invasion.

The Razoni left the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Monday, 1 August. It is now bound for Lebanon following an inspection.

Russia has been blockading Ukraine’s ports since the start of the war.

“Our goal now is to have regularity, so that when one ship leaves the port, there are other ships as well - both those loading and those approaching the port,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.