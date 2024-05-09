Russia had a lone tank on display during its Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The annual event in Red Square is a celebration of victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War and features patriotic pageantry.

Thursday 9 May marks the 79th anniversary and Vladimir Putin used the parade to admit that his country was going through a “difficult period”.

Only one tank - a T34 from WW2 - was present during the military display - as Russia continues to dedicate considerable firepower and resources to its war in Ukraine.

It was, however, accompanied by armoured vehicles and saluting soldiers.