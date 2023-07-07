Russian TV shows police raid on Wagner boss’ ‘palace’ in bid to discredit him

Russian state TV has hit back at Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, by releasing footage of a raid on his mansion in a bid to discredit him.

Rossiya-1 broadcast the clip, which shows weapons allegedly belonging to Prigozhin, as well as multiple passports - all of which have different names alongside his own photograph.

The video also pans over the sprawling mansion, which has marble flooring, a jacuzzi, high-end furniture including a grand piano, and a helicopter.

He was also branded a ‘traitor’ over Wagner’s rebellion against the Kremlin in June 2023.