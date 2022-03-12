Russian billionaire’s super yacht seized in Italy following sanctions

A £530 million mega-yacht owned by a Russian oligarch was seized yesterday (Friday) by Italian authorities.

Italian police are seen boarding Andrey Melnichenko's vessel, called “SY A”, before it was placed in storage in the port of Trieste.

Melnichenko was one of a number of Russian elites recently sanctioned by the EU over close supposed links to the Kremlin, in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

