Labour MP Stephen Kinnock hit out at Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda scheme as he accused the prime minister of “whinging” ahead of Monday’s crunch vote.

The government has vowed Parliament will sit late into Monday night (22 April) if necessary to pass the Rwands bill, which it sees as vital to the prime minister’s pledge to “stop the boats”.

In a press conference earlier today Mr Sunak said the first flight carrying asylum seekers would leave for Rwanda in 10 to 12 weeks, despite ongoing hurdles.

Following Mr Sunak’s comments, Mr Kinnock, the MP for Aberavon said the government have been "scrambling" to get a flight organised and accused the prime minister of "whinging" during his press conference.