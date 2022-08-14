Salman Rushdie: Hadi Matar pleads not guilty to attempted murder of author

The man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie several times has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault.

A lawyer for Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, entered the plea on his behalf during a formal hearing at a court in western New York.

Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

A judge ordered Matar to be held without bail after discovering Matar took steps to purposely put himself in a position to harm Sir Salman.

