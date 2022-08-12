Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked while on stage in western New York on Friday, August 12.

Footage recorded by an audience member shows people rushing to Rushdie’s aid after the assault, at around 11am at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua.

New York State Police said in a statement that Rushdie suffered an apparent stab injury to the neck, and was airlifted to hospital. His condition was not yet known on Friday afternoon.

Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, and has led to death threats.

