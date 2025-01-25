Satellite footage shows ‘danger to life’ Storm Eowyn hit UK

Satellite footage shows the full force of Storm Eowyn as it slams into the UK and Ireland, bringing 96mph winds.

The storm has prompted “danger to life” warnings, with over four million people receiving emergency alerts urging them to stay indoors.

Travel in the air and on the ground across England, Scotland, and Wales has been severely disrupted, as record-breaking winds continue to batter the region.

Footage released by CIRA shows the storm, which has brought record winds, lashing Ireland and the UK on Friday 24 January.