School bus carrying pupils buried by landslide in India

A school bus full of pupils was buried by a landslide in India, with all of those onboard miraculously surviving.

The vehicle was carrying youngsters and two teachers when a hillside weakened by recent heavy rain collapsed on the mountain road in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 3pm local time on Saturday (29 June).

Officials said all of the children clambered out of the vehicle.

The driver and the two staff suffered minor injuries.

The landslide came as the region was battered by heavy monsoon rain in recent days.

Several other landslides were reported across the region.