Rishi Sunak has expressed “concern” about the potential impact of Scotland’s gender recognition laws across the UK.

The nation became the first part of the UK to approve gender self-identification plans last month, which were hailed by some as a major step in reaching equality.

Others, however, have protested over the rights of women and girls.

“There may be impacts across the UK that we need to be aware of and understand the impact of them, and that’s what we’re doing,” Sunak said.

“Once the government has received final advice it will set out the next steps.”

