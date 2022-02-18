Police Scotland is becoming the first force in the UK to issue all of its officers with the anti-overdose spray Naloxone.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said the rollout is the “right thing to do”, following a trial in which the medication was used dozens of times.

Naloxone counters the effects of drugs such as heroin and can save the lives of people who are overdosing, with one constable saying it can have a “miraculous” effect soon after it is administered.

