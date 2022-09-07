‘Tornado’ swirls above Scottish town as thunderstorms sweep country

A tornado was spotted in Scotland as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept parts of the country.

People in Midlothian were surprised to see the unusual weather phenomenon on Tuesday afternoon (6 September).

The Met Office said the tornado spotted was a waterspout, a type of tornado that forms over open water.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before, it went on for about a minute or two minutes,” Lisa Millar, 38, said.

A Met Office yellow warning of thunderstorms was also in force until 11pm on Tuesday for much of central, eastern and northeastern Scotland.

