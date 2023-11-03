Large ‘runaway barge’ breaks away from terminal and crashes into Seattle pier

A runaway barge broke free from its allocated dock and smashed into a pier in Seattle on Thursday 2 November.

Footage shows the moment the large boat collided with Pier 66, located in the downtown waterfront.

It was first seen moving towards Pier 62 and 63, near the Seattle Aquarium, prompting visitors to evacuate.

US Coast Guard officials believe the barge broke free from the terminal where it had been docked, with high winds pushing it through the water.

The barge was seen wobbling after it crashed, with three rescue boats soon arriving at the scene to pin it against a dock.

“Runaway barge in Elliott Bay?” Jackson Teal, who shared the footage online, wrote.