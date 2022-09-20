Donald Trump complains FBI 'didn't take shoes off' during Florida raid

Donald Trump lamented the way FBI agents conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago home in a late-night social media post upon his return to Florida.

Writing on his platform Truth Social, the former US president criticised the behaviour of the agents, accusing them of having “ransacked” his home.

“After what they have done, the place will never be the same. It was ‘ransacked,’ and in far different condition than the way I left it... and they didn’t even take off their shoes in my bedroom,” Mr Trump said.

