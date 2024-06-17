Oil spill blackens parts of Singapore coastline

An oil spill caused by a dredger hitting a stationary cargo tanker has blackened part of Singapore’s southern coastline, including the popular resort island of Sentosa.

The spill has sparked concerns it may threaten marine wildlife, as a clean-up operation got underway on Sunday 16 June.

The Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima struck the Singaporean fuel supply ship Marine Honor on Friday.

It damaged the cargo tank on Marine Honor, which leaked oil into the sea.

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority confirmed the oil leak had been contained, and that the oil that escaped from the damaged tanker had been treated with dispersants.

But due to the tidal current, the treated oil has landed along shorelines.