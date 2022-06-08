Sir David Attenborough receives second knighthood for services to TV and conservation

Sir David Attenborough has been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George, his second knighthood, for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

This video shows Sir David holding up his honour at Windsor Castle.

The 96-year-old environmentalist, who has been making natural history programmes for 60 years, was first knighted by the Queen in 1985.

Sir David collected his accolade from Prince Charles in an investiture ceremony on Wednesday (8 June).

